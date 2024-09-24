Enjoy fall with nature hikes in DeKalb, Sycamore, Kingston

A maple tree along the bank of the Kishwaukee River Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – The University of Illinois Extension will hold nature walks at various locations in DeKalb, Sycamore and Kingston this season for people to enjoy fall nature.

The hike will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 23.

The free hikes are intended for people ages 18 and older.

Participants can hike trails and look at fall landscape as it transforms with the changing weather. They’ll also will receive insight on local fauna and flora. The hikes will be guided by Peggy Anesi, University of Illinois Extension natural resources, environment, and energy educator. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/FallNatureWalks2024.

The hikes will take place:

Sept. 28 at County Farm Woods, 2341 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Attendees should park in the Michael’s Craft Store parking lot.

Oct. 26 at Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Illinois Route 72, Genoa. Participants should meet at the preserve’s Natural Resource Education Center.

Nov. 23 at South Branch Prairie, 31966 Pleasant Hill Road, Kingston. Attendees should meet at the main Russell Woods.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194.

For information, email jsaglier@illinois.edu.