DeKalb church to host flute recital Sept. 29

DeKALB – Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a flute recital featuring flutist Segun Owele and pianist and organist Victoria Young on Sunday.

The free recital will be held at 3 p.m. at the church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

The recital features music such as “Flute Concerto in D Major” by W. A. Mozart; “Flute Sonata in C Major” arranged by J. S. Bach; J. Ibert’s “Piece pour Flute Seule;” “Duettino Hongrois for Two Flutes and Piano” by F. Doppler; and “Kosoloko Loko: Trio for Baritone, Flute and Double Bass” arranged by G. Adedeji.

Owele intended to earn a master’s degree in flute performance at NIU. He also is the director of the Joy Ringers, the church’s handbell choir. Young received a master’s degree in piano accompaniment from NIU. She is the church’s pianist and organist and the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra pianist.