DeKalb library to host 4-C informational booth Sept. 24

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a 4-C informational booth for patrons to learn about its various programs.

The free booth will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can receive informational flyers, Child Care Assistance Program applications, giveaways, Early Childhood Education back to school credits information and how to become a home child care provider information. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.