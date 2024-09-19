Letter: Sept. 11 teaches us to spread love, not hate

Every year on Sept. 11, I reflect on where I was. I open my People magazine to remind me what happened and the horror we as a country experienced.

I was here in DeKalb working for Resource Bank. I was responsible for various operation functions, when an employee came into the department with the TV from the lounge for us to view.

I am sure many remember where you were on this day at this time.

Reflecting just reaffirms “HATE destroys.”

Although this was 23 years ago I am seeing Hate today. So sad when people hate and attempt to justify their hatred.

Hate is a negative and not productive.

I guess my response to Hate has to be Love.

“Love creates; builds up. Hate tears apart, rips up and destroys”

“Study the past and you will define the future” Confucius

Let us not forget.

Nancy Dougherty

DeKalb