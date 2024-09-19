September 19, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNIU HuskiesNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Letter: Sept. 11 teaches us to spread love, not hate

By Nancy Dougherty
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

Every year on Sept. 11, I reflect on where I was. I open my People magazine to remind me what happened and the horror we as a country experienced.

I was here in DeKalb working for Resource Bank. I was responsible for various operation functions, when an employee came into the department with the TV from the lounge for us to view.

I am sure many remember where you were on this day at this time.

Reflecting just reaffirms “HATE destroys.”

Although this was 23 years ago I am seeing Hate today. So sad when people hate and attempt to justify their hatred.

Hate is a negative and not productive.

I guess my response to Hate has to be Love.

“Love creates; builds up. Hate tears apart, rips up and destroys”

“Study the past and you will define the future” Confucius

Let us not forget.

Nancy Dougherty

DeKalb

Nancy Dougherty, of DeKalb, said she reflects on 9/11 and looks back at her People magazine edition of Sept. 11, 2001, every year to remind herself to spread love, not hate.

Nancy Dougherty, of DeKalb, said she reflects on 9/11 and looks back at her People magazine edition of Sept. 11, 2001, every year to remind herself to spread love, not hate. (Photo provided by Nancy Dougherty)

Have a Question about this article?