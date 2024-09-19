Boys soccer: Connor Busch, Jameson Carl power Sycamore past Kaneland

Sycamore's Javier Lopez blocks the shot attempt of Kaneland's Matthew Mitchinson during their game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Ryan Guzinski went up for the save. He came down with the ball and a bloody nose.

The Sycamore soccer team lost its goalie less than 3 minutes into its match against Kaneland on Wednesday, but sophomore goalie Connor Busch didn’t miss a beat.

Busch was in goal for 87 minutes, and a 21st-minute goal by Jameson Carl stood in a 1-0 win for the Spartans in an Interstate 8 Conference match.

“I don’t think it was the prettiest win,” Carl said. “Going in we didn’t know what to expect but I thought we defended well. I think that’s the best defending game we’ve had. And when we had the chance we capitalized.”

The Knights (5-4-1, 2-1) had chances to score all game but Busch and the Sycamore defense kept turning them away. In the eighth minute, Jovani Ruiz had a beat on the Sycamore defense and charged with the ball toward an open net, but Henry Bumpus slid in and broke the play up.

Sycamore struck for the game’s lone goal later in the half. Noah Daykin played Carl the perfect ball, and the senior strike knocked it home from the left side.

“He finds a way,” Sycamore coach Kevin Bickley said. “He’s a competitor. He wants to win. He wants to score. He wants to do everything to make this team better. And he showed it again today.”

To start the second half, Kaneland’s Cameron Guernon launched but Chandler Gatbunton was able to clear it just 30 seconds in.

The Kaneland attacks continued for most of the half, but Busch kept turning them away along with his defenders. Arguably the best scoring opportunity for the Knights came in the 75th minute when Guernon had an open look at the net, but the shot went too far left.

Kaneland coach Scott Parillo said finishing shots has been a focal point for the Knights all season.

“We had numerous opportunities to finish and we didn’t do it. So that’s disappointing,” Parillo said. “Credit Sycamore. They had a few opportunities, they made one and they’re sitting here 1-0 and we’re going home the losers.”

The Spartans are back in action Thursday, hosting Hononegah. Guzinski’s status for the game is unknown.

Bickley said both goalies are pretty even, with Busch, a sophomore, giving the Spartans more size and Guzinski, a junior, giving the Spartans a goalie with strong knowledge of the game.

Busch has played this year, subbing in when Guzinski was hurt and even playing against Streator, a 7-0 Sycamore win.

Carl said losing a goalie so early can be devastating, but Busch and the Spartans are ready.

“Usually it sucks but honestly it’s happened to us now in the season,” Carl said. “I think both keepers are amazing for us and they can both compete with each other. No matter what keeper has to come on they’re going to be ready. And I thought Busch did amazing by being ready and made a couple great saves that kept us in the game.”