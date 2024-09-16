Thousands raised for Genoa cheerleader with inoperable brain tumor

On Sept. 6, 2024, a brain cancer awareness fundraiser will be held during a Genoa-Kingston High School home football game. The proceeds will go to the family of Kalista Breda, a high school freshman diagnosed with brain cancer. (Photo provided by Jess Evertsen )

GENOA – More than $3,000 so far has been raised for a Genoa-Kingston High School cheerleader with an inoperable brain tumor, and there’s still time to help, athletic director Philip Jerbi said.

Jerbi has spearheaded Genoa School District 424′s effort to support Kalista Breda, a freshman cheerleader who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor as an eighth grader.

On Sept. 6, a fundraiser and brain cancer awareness event was held in conjunction with the Cogs’ varsity football game against North Boone High School.

Jerbi said he planned on giving Breda the proceeds from the fundraiser Friday.

“I just had a check cut for them today for just around $3,200,” Jerbi said. “So we’ve already brought in that much here through the school, through shirt sales, wristband sales and the 50/50 proceeds from last Friday night. And I know that there are others as well that went straight directly to the family.”

The school staff member said he’s “truly appreciative of everyone who has reached out” and helped them fundraise, including North Boone High School staff who supported Breda’s cause with their own monetary contributions.

Although the Cogs won the football game 34-0, people on both sides of the field were wearing shirts they’d purchased to support Breda. Jerbi said those shirts, with the words “Kalista’s Krusaders” in gray – the color associated with brain cancer awareness initiatives – are now back by popular demand.

“We’re going to keep it open until next Thursday at midnight,” Jerbi said. “And [we] hope to sell a few more shirts and get a few more dollars to come in.”

The shirts can be bought for $20 online at www.wakohwear.com.

Since the fundraiser, Jerbi said, he’s been struck by how many people have reached out to offer well wishes or more for Breda.

“They wanted to know what they could do to help support the cause, which was rather mind-blowing that we had received that much correspondence from people outside of our community and throughout the county willing to help,” Jerbi said.