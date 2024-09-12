Cortland Lions to hold second annual sock hop Sept. 14

A young community member rides a mechanical bull near the Cortland Lions Club tent during Cortland Summerfest held at Cortland Community Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. . (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

CORTLAND – Cortland Lions Club will host its second annual sock hop at its sixth annual ROAR-IN’ Car Show.

The free event will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St.

The sock hop features a dance contest, beer garden, 1950s diner food, dance lessons and a “Best Dresses” in 1950s attire contest. Music will be performed by DJ Pete of DJ Enterprises. Costume contest winner can receive prizes. Dimensions Dance Academy also will offer free dance lessons to the first 100 registrants at 3 p.m.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit CortlandLions.com.