Sycamore church fall Bible lessons continue through Sept. 13

SYCAMORE – The Church of Christ at Edgebrook Lane will hold “Finding Our Purpose From the Past” Bible lessons for the fall.

The free lessons will be offered at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday through Sept. 13 at the church, 2315 Edgebrook Lane, Sycamore.

Participants can explore God’s purpose in life and Bible lessons. The lesson topics include “Who is Jesus to You and What Are You Doing About It?” and “God’s Invitation to Joy, Peace, and Purpose.” The lessons will be presented by Andy Cantrell.

For information, call 815-206-8352 or visit edgebrookchurch.org.