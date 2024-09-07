NIU football vs. Notre Dame score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Northern Illinois quarterback Ethan Hampton finds some running room in the Western Illinois defensive line during their game in Huskie Stadium at NIU in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The Northern Illinois Huskies face Notre Dame for the first time ever on Saturday. Daily Chronicle sports editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

NIU at Notre Dame kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

The Irish enter the game ranked fifth in the latest AP poll after a 23-13 win at Texas A&M, while the Huskies are off a 54-15 home win against Western Illinois.

It’s the fourth time the Huskies play a ranked team under sixth-year coach Thomas Hammock. The team lost 35-17 to a Utah team ranked 13th at the time in 2019 and 63-10 to No. 25 Michigan in 2021 - though the Wolverines would finish ranked third that year and NIU would win the MAC. In 2022, the Huskies lost to No. 8 Kentucky, 31-23.

How to watch the NIU-Notre Dame football game

The NIU-Notre Dame game is available on NBC and on Peacock. This is the first time the Huskies are on a national telecast on a broadcast network

NIU-Notre Dame pregame reading

NIU at Notre Dame: Three things to know about the Huskies historic trip to South Bend

Cerrone: NIU vs. Notre Dame is a dream that has become reality

Live updates: