DeKalb library to hold new machine training Sept. 3

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer training for patrons to learn how to use its new Brother ScanNCut machine.

The free training will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 in the library’s 309 Creative room, 309 Oak St.

The training is intended for people ages 12 and older.

Participants can learn about the machine’s basic features, including loading, deleting unwanted cuts, scanning and offsetting. The training time will be determined by the number of attendees. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email patrickc@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.