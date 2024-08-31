In its 25th year, FNBO Challenge raises funds for DeKalb, Sycamore sports boosters

Dominic Amato, 8, and his sister Grace, 10, from Sycamore, enjoy hotdogs at the tailgate Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, before DeKalb, Sycamore football game in the the FNBO Challenge at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – In its 25th year, the friendly rivalry that is the FNBO Challenge was renewed between the DeKalb Barbs and Sycamore Spartans for a Friday night football showdown at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.

Prior to kickoff, tailgaters took to the stadium for pre-game festivities, food and mingling.

Laura Powell of DeKalb Boosters said it means a lot to her that the event continues the tradition after all these years.

“I’d say it’s a darn pretty successful event to have been running it I’d say as efficient as we have,” Powell said. “We have increased numbers every year. I think it shows the community is still here to support our athletics, to support the boosters and to come together.”

DeKalb and Sycamore fans leave the tailgate and head into the stadium Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, before DeKalb, Sycamore football game in the the FNBO Challenge at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

Shannon Egler of Sycamore Boosters said the event is all about fun.

“It’s an intense rivalry but just watching everybody interact together, it’s that friendly rivalry,” Egler.

The DeKalb and Sycamore boosters hoped to raise $50,000 hosting their signature fundraising event at NIU’s Huskie Stadium.

Egler said people rave about the FNBO Challenge and the excitement it creates around the DeKalb and Sycamore area.

“There’s always a buzz,” Egler said. “Now that it’s like the first official game of the season, I feel like it’s a great way for both communities to kick off their official season.”

Powell shared that sentiment.

“It kind of sets the tone for the rest of the season, if not the school year,” Powell said.