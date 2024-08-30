Western Illinois at NIU: 3 things to know ahead of the season opener

Northern Illinois University's Antario Brown, left, runs the ball while being defended by Jaden Dolphin during a scrimmage held at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – The NIU football team will open its season at home Saturday, facing a Western Illinois team that hasn’t won a game since 2021.

The Huskies are looking to build off of last year’s 7-6 record that included its first bowl win since after the 2011 season. The Leathernecks haven’t won since beating Illinois State 38-31 on Oct. 30, 2021. They’ve gone 0-11 the last two seasons.

NIU lost its game against an FCS school last year, falling 14-11 to Southern Illinois.

Here are three things to know about the game, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.

So who is going to be at quarterback?

Coach Thomas Hammock and the Huskies know the answer. But they’re not telling, because Hammock said there’d be no advantage in saying who will start.

The battle during camp was between Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Jalen Macon and Ethan Hampton, who’d been the backup to former starter Rocky Lombardi.

Whoever it is, Hammock said, the quarterback is going to have to make plays. He also said ideally there won’t be switching in and out of ABs.

“Ultimately, from a confidence standpoint, you’d like to settle in on one guy,” Hammock said. “I’m excited about the quarterback room and what those guys bring. Now it’s up to them on Saturday to go perform.

The offensive line returns (mostly) intact

Nolan Potter and Pete Nygra made 25 of 26 possible starts between them last year, and both have moved on.

But not only J.J. Lippe and John Champe are back - they made 26 of 26 combined starts - Evan Malcore, Logan Zschernitz and Evan Buss return. Each of the trio started at least one game last year.

Hammock said he’s going to be rotating players in and out of most positions, but the offensive line should stay mostly the same. He said there’s about 120 total starts up front between the five starters.

“They’re experienced, they’ve played a lot of football, and they’re physical,” said fullback Brock Lampe. “They have more than 100 starts between them, I think. It’s an experienced, physical group.”

Portal proofed

One of the first things Hammock brought up in his statements was how the Huskies haven’t lost anybody in the portal since June 1. While it’s insanely common for teams to be raided, especially Group of Five teams, the Huskies haven’t lost anybody.

Hammock said it’s a testament to the culture that has developed around the program.

“Everyone who started with us June 1 is still here,” Hammock said. “I think that’s kind of rare in college football. With the transfer portal, the easy thing to do is quit. But that lets me know we have the right type of people in the building.”

Linebacker Jaden Dolphin said it shows how tight-knit of a group it is.

“We’ve been all together, same guys for a long time,” said Dolphin, one of 20 NIU seniors who have played their entire career with the Huskies. “We’re really a family at this point. I lean on them. They are my brothers. They know they can lean on me too. That really set the foundation of ‘we’re in this together.’ ”

Prediction: NIU 35, Western Illinois 10