Daily Chronicle 2024 Volleyball Preview: Team-by-Team Capsules

Head coach: Keith Foster (first year)

Last year: 6-27, 0-10 sixth place in DVC

Top returners: Adisyn Galijatovic, sr., OH, Taylor Lipton, sr., DS, Ella Russell, sr., S, Lily Zeimet, sr., OH

Top newcomers: Molly Fell, jr., DS, Ava Wente, so., MB

Worth noting: The Barbs have new coaching staff at all levels as well as a senior-heavy team in Keith Foster’s first year. “Our program looks to take a step in the right direction of progress and becoming more competitive in the DVC,” Foster said. “Our goal is to start new and strong traditions in the volleyball program.”

Head coach: Taylor Spellman (first year)

Last year: 36-2, 9-0

Top returners: Brooklyn Ristau, sr., DS, Addy Vicary, sr., MB, Mia Wise, sr., S

Top newcomers: Jessie Fredrickson, fr., OH, Addy Langton, fr., DS

Worth noting: The Cogs will look to continue to win while rebuilding. “This year will be a program rebuilding season, but along with that we should have some great success in the front row as we are offensively very tall, and aggressive,” new coach Taylor Spellman said. “We have some little back row players that are quick and know how to release quickly, which will also help us.” Ristau (31 aces, 37 digs in 2023), Vicary (30 blocks, 29 kills, 9 assists) and Wise (70 aces, 163 digs, 309 assists and 94 kills) will look to lead the way. “We have an extremely positive outlook for this season,” Spellman said. “We see hard work and great success coming our way. These kids have been dedicated to putting in 100% effort in practice in hopes for a great season. We have set team goals, and individual goals in hopes we can achieve some of them.”

Head coach: Reaine J. Wilson (first year)

Last year: 19-17, 6-4

Top returners: Nelly Delvalle, sr., L, Zoe Elder, sr., S, Madison Krumwiede, sr., OH/MH, Mia Sidell, sr., OH/MH, Delaney Wood, jr., MH/MB

Top newcomers: Claire Bingaman, jr., DS, Izzie Fruit, sr., OPP, Lexi Gardner, sr., S, Mariah Langley, jr., DS, Brielle Molloy, jr., MH/OPP

Worth noting: Seniors Nelly Delvalle (191 digs in 2023), Zoe Elder (225 assists, 177 digs), Madison Krumwiede (171 digs, 41 aces, 25 blocks, 57 kills) and junior Delaney Wood (29 blocks, 136 kills) saw a lot of court time a season ago and return to lead the way. “They will continue to see the court and teams will be seeing a more aggressive team on the net,” Hawks coach Reaine J. Wilson said. “And Mia Sidell is a player who only saw 22 sets (last year) but will be a major contributor to the team.” Versatility will be a strength while the program’s numbers in the mid-groups remains a concern. “We have 10 freshmen so our JV looks pretty good,” Wilson said.

Head coach: Jessica Bivins (2nd year)

Last year: 19-11, 7-3

Top returners: Courtlyn Brockway, sr., OH/DS, Anna Herrman, jr., S

Top newcomers: Grace Barrett, sr., MB, Hannah Liakis, jr., L

Worth noting: The Royals had their first winning season in years and got past the first round in regional play last fall and will now look to piece together back-to-back winning campaigns for the first time since the program had four consecutive winning years from 2008-2011. “I see this season being another successful season for us,” Royals coach Jessica Bivins said. “I am looking forward to continuing to see success in the program. These girls deserve all the credit. They come to open gyms, go to volleyball camps and are in the weight room, so a winning season is what happens when I have athletes that are willing to work.”The team possesses a lot of strengths, including on defense with Hannah Liakis at libero along with strong defensive specialists. “We are good at being able to scatter and get to the ball,” Bivins said. Liakis was one of those defensive specialists last year while serving as the libero on the JV squad. Look for her to be a leader along with Grace Barrett and returning starters Courtlyn Brockway and Anna Herrman.

Head coach: Matt Orstead (third year)

Last year: 14-19-1, 6-4

Top returners: Allie Peterson, sr., OH, Mia Riffell, sr., L, Izzy Turner, sr., S

Worth noting: There’s little doubt that the Timberwolves would love to bounce back from a losing season, but it won’t come easy. Opportunities to play will be there for the taking as head coach Matt Orstead expects a new lineup. “We’ll be running an entirely new lineup this year so it’s hard to say quite yet (what are strengths and weaknesses are),” he said. “But we aren’t afraid to try new things.” In addition to striving to finish above. 500, Orstead said the Timberwolves would like to finish conference play with no more than a couple of losses with hopes of a good showing in the post-season. “As a regional host this year, we have a big goal of making it to the regional championship match,” he said.

Head coach: Cynthia Violett

Last year: 27-11, 8-2 first place

Top returners: Morgan Beam, sr., MH, Abby Carter, jr., S, Kayli Loonam, sr., RH, Audrey Peters, sr., OH

Top newcomers: Grace Remsen, jr., RH/MH, Haley Swims, so., MH

Worth noting: The Knights said goodbye to a tremendous group of seniors after last season’s 27-win campaign. How they reload after losing 10 seniors is the big question. Coach Cynthia Violett acknowledges that they’ll be young, but she’s still expecting them to be a strong conference contender. “As always, the hopes and expectations are to make it to the regional championship game,” she said. Morgan Beam is coming back off an all-conference season, but working her way back after suffering an injury after the high school season ended.

Head coach: Jennifer Charles (eighth year)

Last year: 22-15, 7-3

Top returners: Ava Carpenter, sr., OH, Kylie Walsh, sr., OPP/OH

Top newcomers: Sydney Fabrizius, so., DS/L, Eleanor Klacik, jr., S, Madilyn Patton, so., MB, Khiara Thomas, so., DS/L, Lana Walker, jr., S, Julia Weaver, jr., DS/L

Worth noting: Big shoes to fill is what coach Jennifer Charles said the Spartans have to do this fall, and she’s confident they are up for the challenge. “They are excited to make a name for themselves,” she said. “(Our) biggest strength is that we are young, and very eager to show how experienced we are. (Our) biggest weakness is that we are young, and only have two returners (Ava Carpenter, a fourth-year starter, and Kylie Walsh, a two-year starter) from last year’s regional champ (team).” The mix of sophomore and juniors newcomers is a talented one. “I’m excited to see the team continue to grow and have the same success that we had last year,” Charles said. “We always go into the season to be on top of the conference and to win a regional. We also want to see if we can push through sectionals.”