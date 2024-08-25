‘Built by Barbed Wire’ program planned at Barb City Manor

Barb City Manor in DeKalb will be the focus of a program titled "Built By Barbed Wire" on Aug. 31. (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will partner with Barb City Manor to hold a “Built by Barbed Wire” program about the retirement center’s history.

The free program will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd., DeKalb.

Participants will learn about the retirement home’s history and the former Glidden Memorial Hospital. The program will be led by former Barb City Manor administrators Ellen Tyne and Maureen Gerrity, according to a news release.

Attendees also will take a behind-the-scenes tour of the center. Highlights include historic plaques and stories of DeKalb’s barbed wire barons. The tour will be led by Sarah Davis, Barb City Manor executive director.

The Glidden Memorial Hospital was built in 1906 with $20,000 donated by Joseph F. Glidden and funds provided by the Clinton Rosette estate, the Isaac Ellwood family and Jacob Haish. The hospital was converted into a retirement home in 1979.

Barb City Manor is a nonprofit retirement home that serves low-income to moderate-income individuals ages 62 and older.

For information, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org, call 815-756-7904 or visit barbedwireweekend.com.