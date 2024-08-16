Former Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi ‘excited’ to make NFL debut Saturday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks Joe Burrow, left, and former Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi walk from practice fields after the NFL football team's practice during the spring in Cincinnati. Lombardi is expected to make his NFL debut when the Bengals play the Chicago Bears in a preseason game at Soldier Field on Saturday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Former Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi is ready for Saturday to be a day he’ll never forget.

Not only will he likely get a chance to make his NFL debut when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, he’ll also get a chance to do it in front of dozens of family and friends 75 miles from the campus where he developed into the quarterback he is today.

“I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to compete in an NFL game and put something on tape,” Lombardi said after the Bengals’ joint practice with the Bears at Halas Hall on Thursday. “I think it’s going to be awesome that I’ll have lots of family and friends there to watch me. It’s really a good spot for me to make my NFL debut.”

Lombardi is likely to make his debut sometime in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Bears. He didn’t play in the Bengals’ preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 10.

It’s been a long road to Saturday for Lombardi, who started his career at Michigan State before playing for the Huskies for the past three seasons. Lombardi ended his NIU career ranked second in passing yards per game (183.9), third in completions per game (14.5) and fifth in total completions.

Lombardi signed with the Bengals as an undrafted rookie and has enjoyed learning throughout the offseason and training camp. While he didn’t have expectations about what it would be like to play professional football, Lombardi has noticed the differences between playing college and professional football.

Over the offseason, Lombardi has learned how to manage the growing pains athletes face on and off the field when adjusting to the NFL. He also called playing in the NFL more of a business.

Former Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi throws a pass during this spring's pro day in the Chessick Practice Center at NIU. Lombardi will make his NFL debut Saturday when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

But regardless of the adjustments, Lombardi is grateful for a chance to live out his dream of playing professional football.

“It’s been really fun,” Lombardi said “I’m enjoying myself, playing the game I love. I’m blessed. I really love this organization. I’m hoping I get to stick around for a while.”

He’s also enjoyed being in the same quarterback room as Joe Burrow, one of the top passers in the NFL. While Lombardi credited all the Bengals quarterbacks with helping him learn what it’s like to compete in the NFL, Lombardi said Burrow has taught him about pockets of the game that he didn’t know before joining the Bengals.

“It’s really exciting,” Lombardi said. “It’s interesting talking to him about concepts and how they read plays out, the different types of situations you can get in the NFL versus a college offense.”

Lombardi is looking forward to showing what he’s learned since he signed with the Bengals. He’s mentally prepared himself to play in the NFL and has tried to show that he can articulate the Bengals’ offense when given the chance to do so.

At the end of the day, Lombardi knows that in order to make the Bengals 53-man roster, he needs to take advantage of the limited plays he’ll get in games and practices.

“That’s all you can do,” Lombardi said. “It’s just executing your job to the best of your abilities. From there, it’s their job to evaluate who they’re going to keep.”

Lombardi is looking forward to showing off what he can do in front of family and friends. While he’ll have some time to see people Friday, he likely won’t have a chance to make it out to DeKalb for a Huskies practice.

That’ll be fine. Because there will be dozens of his loudest fans cheering him on as he reaches an unforgettable moment.

“It’s going to be really special for me and my family, for friends as well,” Lombardi said. “This is the pinnacle of football, so to be able to play in the NFL is a great opportunity and I’m going to cherish it and take advantage of every snap that I get.”