West Nile virus found in DeKalb County mosquitos

The northern house mosquito (Culex pipiens) can transmit the West Nile virus from infected birds to humans. (Illinois Department of Public Health)

DeKALB – Mosquitos collected in DeKalb County traps have tested positive for West Nile virus, public health officials reported this week.

No human cases of the virus has been reported locally as of Aug. 12, however, according to the DeKalb County Health Department. So far in 2024, five human cases of the virus statewide have been confirmed, and 53 counties across Illinois have reported West Nile virus.

Health officials this week released information to help curb spread in DeKalb County.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitos can become infected after feeding off an infected bird, health officials said. The public should remember that most mosquitos and birds don’t carry the virus, DeKalb County health officials wrote in a news release.

“The most effective way to prevent you or your family from being infected is to reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitos,” Greg Maurice, department director of health protection, said. “This includes eliminating standing water from around your house and using mosquito repellent when outside.”

What symptoms should I watch for?

Most people who contract West Nile virus won’t have clinical symptoms, according to the health department. Some may grow ill three to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, however. Illness from West Nile virus is usually mild and includes fever, headache and body aches.

More serious cases of the virus also can develop into encephalitis which causes inflammation of the brain; and meningitis, inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cords.

Those older than 50 are most at risk of severe disease, according to the health department.

How can I mitigate infection risk?

Health officials offered these tips:

Avoid being outside when mosquitos are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

When outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts. Apply insect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

Change water in birdbaths weekly. Properly maintain wading pools and stock ornamental ponds with fish. Turn over any buckets, garbage cans or other containers that collect water.

For more information, visit DeKalb County Health Department’s website at www.health.dekalbcounty.org.