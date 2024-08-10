NIU football: 3 under-the-radar players that could have a big impact

Northern Illinois University receiver Cam Thompson picks up yardage after a catch during spring practice in the Chessick Practice Center at NIU. (Mark Busch)

The NIU football team held its first scrimmage on Saturday, running about 90 minutes of full-team drills in game-like situations.

It was also the second practice open to the media. After observing the scrimmage and a pre-Media Day workout on Tuesday, here are three players that could have a big impact on the Huskies’ season, which starts at home August 31 against Western Illinois.

This list avoids talking about obvious players like Antario Brown, who has had a few long runs during camp, or Trayvon Rudolph, who came up with an amazing catch on a pass while falling to the ground on a play in which the defender was called for pass interference.

And of course it’s hard for a quarterback to be under-the-radar, even if there’s no named started.

Here are three guys definitely not to sleep on.

Justin Lynch, running back

The redshirt junior transfer from Temple is in Year 2 at running back after starting his career as a quarterback. Although from the looks of how he’s been lining up, the old ATH designation might do him more justice.

Lynch has been lined up as a pure halfback, as a blocking back and has been split out wide. In the practice Tuesday he seemed to be a security blanket for Josh Holst, the youngest of the three players competing for the starting quarterback spot. Although it should be pointed out fullback Brock Lampe took most of the carries in short-yardage situations on Saturday.

Lynch is up to 225 pounds and brings versatility to the Huskies in the mold of Lampe or Grayson Barnes, according to offensive coordinator and running backs coach Wesley Beschorner.

Mark Hensley, defensive tackle

There’s a lot of returning talent on the defensive line, but the redshirt freshman has managed to stand out in both open practices.

Notably, the 6-3, 285-pounder has shown some wheels. On Saturday, he chased Holst out of bounds on a scramble on third and 7, holding him to just two yards. On Tuesday he had a sack on Holst.

As good as he’s been getting to the edges, redshirt junior Jalen Macon, a 6-5, 230-pound transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the hunt for the quarterback job, sped past him to the sideline. The play was whistled dead as the two seemed on a collision course that would have been very interesting to see play out.

Cam Thompson, wide receiver

The offense managed one touchdown on Saturday in the full-team portion of the scrimmage, and while Ethan Hampton was quarterback for the drive, Thompson was a key component.

The transfer from Eastern Illinois was facing tight coverage from Amariyun Knighten in the corner of the endzone. Hampton let rip a perfect pass into the tiny window, and Thompson held on for the score on the third-and-7 play.

He also turned a screen into a 6-yard gain earlier in the drive and drew a pass interference call on a third and 11 earlier on the drive.