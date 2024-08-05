Lightbeam Players to perform ‘The Show Must Go Wrong’ Aug. 10 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a performance of the Lightbeam Players production of “The Show Must Go Wrong.”

The free performance will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 10 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“The Show Must Go Wrong” tells the story of the Gold Note Awards, the biggest night in the music industry. The audience is eager to learn about the winners, but things go wrong when the night descends into mayhem and mishaps. No registration is required to attend.

For information, contact theresaw@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.