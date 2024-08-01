Volleyball: Audrey Peters stepping up for young Kaneland squad

Kaneland’s Audrey Peters returns the ball against DeKalb during a summer match in DeKalb in July. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – Audrey Peters couldn’t crack Kaneland’s starting lineup last year with a deep group that included 10 seniors.

The outside hitter isn’t only planning on starting this year, she’s taking on more of a leadership role as one of four seniors on the team.

“It’s been a big step up for me just to make sure everybody is working together, everybody is supporting each other,” Peters said. “Me and the rest of the seniors are definitely working on bringing the underclassmen in as well, keeping the atmosphere right.”

Coach Cynthia Viollet said she expects four or five seniors on the roster when the season begins in August.

The Knights have been missing senior middle blocker Morgan Beam, who suffered a slight ligament tear. Beam should be back by the time fall practices start, Violett said.

“We have some young girls this year, but we have some good leadership,” Violett said. “Audrey is a good leader. Unfortunately, Morgan is out, but hopefully she gets released right before tryouts. ... Those two have taken to leadership, teaching the young ones the varsity system.”

Beam is the only returning all-conference starter for the Knights, who won a regional title for the sixth straight season last year.

There are going to be some young players in the mix, Violett said. Sophomore Haley Swims will join Beam in the middle.

“We definitely had a lot of underclassmen step up,” Peters said. “I definitely think that we work together as a team, we’re jelling together like last year. Last year was just about energy, getting together, bringing it together as a team. I think we’ve been doing a good job on that, even so early in the season.”

Peters wasn’t a starter last year. This year, Violett said, Peters is aiming to be a six-rotation player.

Violett said Peters has developed a lot in summer workouts. She also said Peters was a solid player last year but was buried behind more experienced players.

“She was good last year. She was just not as good as some of those seniors,” Violett said. “That pushed my seniors having a practice player like Audrey. I know she looked up to a lot of those outside hitters.”

Depth is the one area in which the Knights aren’t quite as strong as last year, Violett said.

“We had a solid group of seniors last year that was deep,” Violett said. “That’s the one thing we’re gonna miss this year. I think we’re good, we’re solid. We’re just not as deep as we were last year.”

Violett pointed to libero, the position played by Mia Vassallo last year. Vassallo graduated and is playing at Wisconsin-Whitewater this fall. There’s competition at libero in the Kaneland camp.

“We have more height. We’re just missing that one loud libero like Mia Vassallo last year, so I’ve got two girls fighting for that position,” Violett said.

Violett expects a strong 2024 season.

Given the efforts that Peters has seen this summer, she is optimistic as well.

“I definitely think the effort is really high,” Peters said. “Everybody puts 100% in in practices. Even with the camp, with the workouts we do, everybody puts in 100%. We know we have each other’s back with that, which brings us together.”