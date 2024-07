DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a story time and outdoor hike as part of its Stories and a Stroll program.

The free story time will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at the County Farm Woods Forest Preserve, 2305 Illinois Route 23, DeKalb.

The story will be read by the library’s children’s librarian. A 40-minute hike will follow, led by DeKalb County Forest Preserve naturalists. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.