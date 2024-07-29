DeKalb County youth philanthropy group seeks members

YEP members building leadership, social, and analytical skills; learning about nonprofit organizations; and serving the community (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, a youth-led volunteer group through the DeKalb County Community Foundation, is entering its 16th year in the fall and is looking for new members.

Open to all high school students in DeKalb County, YEP aims to improve the quality of life for youth in the area.

Membership applications are available through Sept. 1.

“YEP has helped me grow as a student, leader and speaker, building my passion for helping my community through every exciting meeting and volunteer event,” 2024-25 YEP Chair Ellie Bend from Indian Creek High School said in a news release. “High school students should join YEP to build leadership skills, make friends. and positively impact youth in DeKalb County.”

YEP offers various opportunities for its members, including monthly meetings, volunteer events and learning experiences that enhance social and analytical skills. The committee focuses on grant-making, with members gaining experience analyzing grant applications, conducting site visits and evaluating the potential impact on other youth in DeKalb County.

In 2023, YEP granted $17,177 to 13 organizations for youth-serving programs and projects.

Interested students can apply online at dekalbccf.org/yep before the Sept. 1 deadline. For further inquiries or information, contact YEP staff adviser Noah Nordbrock at 815-748-5383 or noah@dekalbccf.org.