Summer Reading Extravaganza set for July 26 in Sycamore

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library will host a Summer Reading Extravaganza Party to celebrate the end of its Summer Reading Challenge.

The free party will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 26 at the library, 103 E. State St.

The party includes games, face-painting, crafts, a bounce house and an inflatable slide. Music will be performed by DJ Southside Irish. Food and beverages also will be provided by Culver’s, Country Store and Catering and Raising Cane’s. No registration is required to attend.

For information, call 815-895-2500 or visit sycamorelibrary.org.