July 22, 2024
DeKalb County property transfers: May 13-31, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Sauk Valley property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Janice M. Carnes Trustee to Uno and Gloria Larson, Residence at 1813 Thurow St., Sycamore, $400,000.

Beyond The Moon Enterprises LLC to Around The Moon LLC, Retail at 118, 120, 122, 124, 126, 128 and 130 W. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley, $450,000.

Mildred M. Doyle to Brian Bohannon, Residence at 208 N. Pakanoka St., Shabbona, $153,300.

Thomas F. Renfrow Jr. and Pamela J. Renfrow to Jonathan Hernandez, Residence at 723 N. Lafayette St., Sandwich, $227,000.

Angel L. and Maria Hernandez by POA to Kayla Ann Clifton, Residence at 304 E. Navaho Ave., Shabbona, $170,000.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 906 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

Matthew A. Earing and Ladonna F. Woodyatt to Zachary M. Smith, Residence at 260 N. Bridge Road, DeKalb, $305,000.

Jean Manes Trust By Trustee to Rodney W. and Christina L. Holman Jr., Residence at 1108 Wild St., Sycamore, $140,000.

Old Mill Park By Grainger LLC to Susan J. Cosmos, Residence at 15 Briden Lane, Sycamore, $415,689.

Old Mill Park By Grainger LLC to David C. and Marilyn S. Sorensen, Residence at 17 Briden Lane, Sycamore, $420,346.

Finney Homes LLC to Mary E. Menconi, Residence at 449 S. Preston St., Cortland, $234,900.

Lake County Grading Co. LLC to JB Architecture Group LLC, Lot at 611 N. Oak St., Hinckley, $29,000.

Susan J. Cosmos to John Garrity Larocco and Katherine Leigh Trusts, Residence at 340 Viking Court, Sycamore, $520,000.

Marilyn J. Blenz By Guardian to Lynne M. Harness Trustee Trust, Residence at 2111 Waterbury Lane W., Unit 2, Sycamore, $270,000.

Youssi Rentals LLC to Siang C. Sung, Tial Thawng and Van Bawi Thawng, Residence at 521 Anjali Court, Sycamore, $324,900.

ZB Development LLC to Marce Lynn Burnett Trust Trustee, Commercial at 651 E. Lincoln Highway, Hinckley, $19,000.

Marie T. Demonica to Thomas C. and Patricia A. Moran, Residence at 3308 Meadow Trail E., DeKalb, $419,900.

Old Mill Park By Grainger LLC By POA to Charles C. and Cynthia L. Kaiser, Residence at 62 Briden Lane, Sycamore, $431,582.51.

Joyce M. Case LLC to Matthew P. Case, Land at Howison Road, Hinckley, $798,322.

Aaron and Abigail Fritzgerald to Christopher and Nichole Welch, Residence at 700 Tyler St., Genoa, $287,000.

Philip and Kimberly Hottenstein to Kevin W. and Kyla M. Clauer, Residence at 1024 Misty Landing Court, Malta, $300,000.

Bish Development Corp. to Pierce Hardy Limited Ptnsp, Lots at U.S. Highway 30, Hinckley, $700,000.

Lynn Rae Roose to Efrain and Beatriz Pizano, Residence at 719 S. Sandra St., Kingston, $282,000.

Bradley R. Burns to Ricardo Aguila, Residence at 301 N. Fifth St., Malta, $275,000.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Jay A. and Amy Wiegman, Residence at 525 Fairway Lane, Sycamore, $482,900.

David R. and Colette L. Montani to Shane M. Alvis-Lay and Kaitlyn Ann Krueger, Residence at 1635 and 1637 Park Ave., Sycamore, $305,000.

Howard J. and Brittany Marie Cook to Jeffrey Duchowicz, Rita J. Duchowicz, Brian Duchowicz and Keith Dukauicius, Residence at 139 Oak Drive, DeKalb, $148,000.

Jill Ann Bozek to Glen Smith, Residence at 1151 Lamois Court, Sycamore, $310,000.

David Matthew Kleiss to Thomas and Andra Hensley, Residence at 1905 National St., Sycamore, $575,000.

Hiawatha Development Corp. to Hirsch Enterprises LLC, Farmland at Ault Road, Kirkland, $617,503.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 1202 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 1104 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

Leonard G. And and Jennifer A. Beatty to Andrew A. Ayers VII, Residence at 15640 Douglas Ave., Sandwich, $470,000.

Jennifer Hyatt to Fox Valley YMCA Inc., Commercial at 620 S. Green St., Sandwich, $300,000.

Gary A. and Rebecca L. Greer to Oscar Rolando Torres Monroy and Maria E. Garzona Mendoza, Residence at 324 W. Railroad St., Kingston, $230,000.

Jacob Thomas and Anna M. Hynes to Jacob M. McCann and Leticia Trujillo, Residence at 539 Haish Blvd., DeKalb, $222,000.

Royal Estates Holdings LLC to Mathew T. Kandler, Lot at 151 Christensen St., Hinckley, $30,250.

Phoebe Sue Hayes Dec’d to Michael and Katherine Rubicz, Residence at 541 Fairview Lane, Sycamore, $375,000.

Brian Catalina and Chris Catalina to Choctaw American Insurance Inc., Residence at 322 S. 10th St., DeKalb, $185,000.

Peter and Amie Chhun to Kevin T. Difiore, Residence at 426 Cottage Row, Sycamore, $199,000.

Mark and Ardith Trumpy to Andrew D. Johnson and Erin E. Maple, Residence at 137 N. View St., Hinckley, $320,000.

Northstar Capital LLC to Max Lane and Hannah M. White, Residence at 467 E. Elm St., Sycamore, $274,900.

Ryan James Butler, Kyle Patrick Butler and Julie Ann Macias to Sue Ellen Cousino, Residence at 319 N. Charles St., Cortland, $275,000.

Roger D. and Rebecca L. Witzel to Carson Neff and Alyssa Cullinan, Residence at 205 N. Third St., Malta, $185,000.

Darlene J. Loy Dec’d to Michael D. and Krystal L. Szewczyk, Residence at 224 Koch Drive, Genoa, $212,500.

James B. Norton and Lana Lee Trustees Trusts to Collin J. Good, Residence at 1024 Wild St., Sycamore, $204,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Victor L. and Jessica M. Rubino, Residence at 910 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $295,570.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Venu Madhav Sayani, Verra Venkata Naga Devi Pravallika Tadi, Residence at 705 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $312,960.

Mansoor and Sajida Alam Trust to Mayra A. Garcia, Residence at 1546 Reserve Lane, Unit 2, DeKalb, $205,000.

Scott Tomaselli and Brittany Vollmer to Allison Catherine Mack, Residence at Stark Avenue, Sycamore, $269,900.

Lorraine Erhart Trustee Trust to SMEAAA Investments LLC, Apartment Building at 208 W. Sycamore St., Sycamore, $450,000.

Michael Devault to John M. and Jamie M. Dahlberg, Residence at 1408 N. 14th St., DeKalb, $135,000.

Roy T. Fenstermaker Jr. Trust by Trustee to Richard T. and Susan J. Snow, Residence at 555 Stonegate Drive, Sycamore, $182,000.

Kari M. Childs Trust by Trustee to Catherine L. Granton, Residence at 641 Krpan Court, DeKalb, $330,000.

Robert P. Rannie Trust to Jorge Carrillo Hernandez and Betriz Alicia Marquez Rosillo, Residence at 121 E. Sunset Place, DeKalb, $116,000.

Dale W. Morsch Trustee Trust to Land Asset Investment LLC, Apartment Building at 150 N. Birch St., Waterman, $360,000.

Land Asset Investment LLC to Robert L. and Sandra K. Johnson Trustee Trust, Apartment Building at 150 N. Birch St., Waterman, $515,000.

Sandra May Parrini Trustee Trust to William W. and Rebecca G. McCarty, Residence at 605 Bayfield Drive, DeKalb, $325,000.

Mack Brothers Farms LLC to Caleb M. and Elyse N. Meyers, Residence at 14313 Somonauk Road, Hinckley, $431,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. by DeKalb County Sheriff to Scott and Maria Morrow, Residence at 111 N. Aspen Drive, Cortland, $105,000.

Youssi Rentals LLC to Diane Louise McCord, Residence at 505 and 507 Anjali Court, Sycamore, $323,549.

Rosendo Meza Jr. and Kimberly Meza to Cinnabar Group LLC, Residence at 1464 Cambria Drive, Unit 3, DeKalb, $182,500.

Finney Homes LLC to Luke C. Patrick, Residence at 534 S. Hahn Drive, Cortland, $297,900.

Debra S. Mason to Richard Petruchuis, Residence at 713 Redwood Court, Genoa, $220,000.

Pennymac Loan Service LLC to Salvador Gonzalez, Residence at 318 N. Blue Jay St., Cortland, $160,000.

Jamie M. Brown formerly known as Jamie M. Colbert to Darlene Ketterman, Residence at 1857 Kerrybrook Court, Sycamore, $180,000.

Becker Trust Realty Holdings LLC to Cole Pallet Properties LLC, Industrial Building at 1600 S. Prairie Drive, Sycamore, $10,800,000.

Kathy L. Overby Trustee Trust to Ashley Nicole Frazier, Residence at 959 Willow Circle, DeKalb, $399,000.

Connie J. Wallace to Mutwail Elsidig and Nsreen Ahmed, Residence at 252 Bantam St., DeKalb, $302,500.

David A. and Jenny L. Rammacher by Attorney to Eduardo Dominguez Cobian Sr. and Yasely Garcia Pinacho, Residence at 609 N. Seventh St., DeKalb, $170,000.

Nicholas and Meghan Iwanski to Bartolome and Griselda Silva, Residence at 1003 N. Oak Creek Drive, Genoa, $287,000.

Jarrod D. and Kaitlyn A. Lichty to Brett P. Sharbaugh and Brandy L. Bierut, Residence at 17128 Lukens Road, Sycamore, $481,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Rocco and Emily Furio, Residence at 1110 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $427,365.

Joel Heilman to Joshua J. Flury, Residence at 176 Ashwood Drive, Sycamore, $385,500.

Frank J. Altmaier Trustee Trust to Aaron and Kira Walker, Residence at 807 Sandra St., Kingston, $287,500.

Cortland Community LLC to Brian and Jennifer Porter, Residence at 348 N. Charles St., Cortland, $373,809.

WAC LLC to MMM Investment Partners LLC, Apartment Building at 1066 S. Cross St., Sycamore, $765,000.

Kevin and Amanda Zikis to Clare Louise Zographos, Residence at 49 W. Amber Ave., Cortland, $265,000.

Clifford E. and Brandy Jo Eidsness to David L. and Laura S. Dethorne, Residence at 1522 Sleepy Hollow Lane, DeKalb, $380,000.

R. Jean Smith Trust to Illinois Department of Transportation, Commercial at 594 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, $500.

Kelly S. Sebright to Edwin Zamudio, Residence at 301 W. South St., Kirkland, $145,000.

Vestrymen of St. Peter’s Parish to Brian K. and Wendy E. Scott, Residence at 230 S. Somonauk St., Sycamore, $235,000.

John T. Murphy and Kerry L. Sagebiel to Stanley and Heather Wheeler, Residence at 505 Fox Hollow Drive, DeKalb, $340,000.

Victor L. and Linda C. Reed to Maria L. Chavez Arreloa and Neyely Reyes Chavez, Residence at 1306 Pleasant St., DeKalb, $174,500.

Shirley J. Hall Trust to Timothy S. and Starr N. Hall, Land at Ault Road, Kirkland, $585,000.

Shirley J. Hall Trust to Karen Hall-Stade, Land at Ault Road, Kirkland, $465,257.

Joshua J. and Christine F. Randazzo to Jesse G. and Kelly C. Robinson, Residence at 720 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $314,900.

Reston Ponds Equities LLC / Reston Ponds Management LLC / Shodeen Group LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC, Lots at 438 Maryann Circle and 460 Cloverlane Ave., Sycamore, $90,432.

Thomas and Janette Clarner By Sheriff / BMO Harris Bank and Egan and Alaily LLC Etal to James Winter, Residence at 138 Nichols Drive, Sycamore, $191,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Bailey E. and Leanne Frances Olson, Residence at 812 Kennedy St., Waterman, $260,960.

Nikki G. Yeomans to Cynthia A. Klassen, Residence at 1004 Kennedy Drive, Kirkland, $330,000.

Kauffman Poultry Farms Inc to Tellus Demetra LLC, Farmland at Leland Road / Preserve Road, Waterman, $2,852,887.50.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Brandon J. and Sarah N. Sakry, Residence at 1060 Juniper Drive, Sycamore, $374,700.

James F. Feyerherm to Mauricio Lavariega Martinez, Residence at 100 Warren Place, DeKalb, $219,000.

Jeromy M. Busse to Andrew A. Sarros Trust, Lot at 1011 Potomac Ave., Sycamore, $36,300.

Elaine Lawrence to David Waddy, Residence at 295 N. Blue Jay St., Cortland, $295,900.

Finney Homes LLC to Matthew A. Conrad, Residence at 492 S. Hampstead St., Cortland, $314,162.

Doris Seyller Trustee Trust to Melanie Seiling, Residence at 731 Hawthorne Lane, Genoa, $240,000.

Chad M. and Letisha C. Seyller to CT Cargo Trans LLC, Residence at 9329 Illinois Route 72, Kingston, $140,000.

