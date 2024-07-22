DeKalb County property transfers: May 13-31, 2024

Janice M. Carnes Trustee to Uno and Gloria Larson, Residence at 1813 Thurow St., Sycamore, $400,000.

Beyond The Moon Enterprises LLC to Around The Moon LLC, Retail at 118, 120, 122, 124, 126, 128 and 130 W. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley, $450,000.

Mildred M. Doyle to Brian Bohannon, Residence at 208 N. Pakanoka St., Shabbona, $153,300.

Thomas F. Renfrow Jr. and Pamela J. Renfrow to Jonathan Hernandez, Residence at 723 N. Lafayette St., Sandwich, $227,000.

Angel L. and Maria Hernandez by POA to Kayla Ann Clifton, Residence at 304 E. Navaho Ave., Shabbona, $170,000.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 906 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

Matthew A. Earing and Ladonna F. Woodyatt to Zachary M. Smith, Residence at 260 N. Bridge Road, DeKalb, $305,000.

Jean Manes Trust By Trustee to Rodney W. and Christina L. Holman Jr., Residence at 1108 Wild St., Sycamore, $140,000.

Old Mill Park By Grainger LLC to Susan J. Cosmos, Residence at 15 Briden Lane, Sycamore, $415,689.

Old Mill Park By Grainger LLC to David C. and Marilyn S. Sorensen, Residence at 17 Briden Lane, Sycamore, $420,346.

Finney Homes LLC to Mary E. Menconi, Residence at 449 S. Preston St., Cortland, $234,900.

Lake County Grading Co. LLC to JB Architecture Group LLC, Lot at 611 N. Oak St., Hinckley, $29,000.

Susan J. Cosmos to John Garrity Larocco and Katherine Leigh Trusts, Residence at 340 Viking Court, Sycamore, $520,000.

Marilyn J. Blenz By Guardian to Lynne M. Harness Trustee Trust, Residence at 2111 Waterbury Lane W., Unit 2, Sycamore, $270,000.

Youssi Rentals LLC to Siang C. Sung, Tial Thawng and Van Bawi Thawng, Residence at 521 Anjali Court, Sycamore, $324,900.

ZB Development LLC to Marce Lynn Burnett Trust Trustee, Commercial at 651 E. Lincoln Highway, Hinckley, $19,000.

Marie T. Demonica to Thomas C. and Patricia A. Moran, Residence at 3308 Meadow Trail E., DeKalb, $419,900.

Old Mill Park By Grainger LLC By POA to Charles C. and Cynthia L. Kaiser, Residence at 62 Briden Lane, Sycamore, $431,582.51.

Joyce M. Case LLC to Matthew P. Case, Land at Howison Road, Hinckley, $798,322.

Aaron and Abigail Fritzgerald to Christopher and Nichole Welch, Residence at 700 Tyler St., Genoa, $287,000.

Philip and Kimberly Hottenstein to Kevin W. and Kyla M. Clauer, Residence at 1024 Misty Landing Court, Malta, $300,000.

Bish Development Corp. to Pierce Hardy Limited Ptnsp, Lots at U.S. Highway 30, Hinckley, $700,000.

Lynn Rae Roose to Efrain and Beatriz Pizano, Residence at 719 S. Sandra St., Kingston, $282,000.

Bradley R. Burns to Ricardo Aguila, Residence at 301 N. Fifth St., Malta, $275,000.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Jay A. and Amy Wiegman, Residence at 525 Fairway Lane, Sycamore, $482,900.

David R. and Colette L. Montani to Shane M. Alvis-Lay and Kaitlyn Ann Krueger, Residence at 1635 and 1637 Park Ave., Sycamore, $305,000.

Howard J. and Brittany Marie Cook to Jeffrey Duchowicz, Rita J. Duchowicz, Brian Duchowicz and Keith Dukauicius, Residence at 139 Oak Drive, DeKalb, $148,000.

Jill Ann Bozek to Glen Smith, Residence at 1151 Lamois Court, Sycamore, $310,000.

David Matthew Kleiss to Thomas and Andra Hensley, Residence at 1905 National St., Sycamore, $575,000.

Hiawatha Development Corp. to Hirsch Enterprises LLC, Farmland at Ault Road, Kirkland, $617,503.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 1202 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 1104 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

Leonard G. And and Jennifer A. Beatty to Andrew A. Ayers VII, Residence at 15640 Douglas Ave., Sandwich, $470,000.

Jennifer Hyatt to Fox Valley YMCA Inc., Commercial at 620 S. Green St., Sandwich, $300,000.

Gary A. and Rebecca L. Greer to Oscar Rolando Torres Monroy and Maria E. Garzona Mendoza, Residence at 324 W. Railroad St., Kingston, $230,000.

Jacob Thomas and Anna M. Hynes to Jacob M. McCann and Leticia Trujillo, Residence at 539 Haish Blvd., DeKalb, $222,000.

Royal Estates Holdings LLC to Mathew T. Kandler, Lot at 151 Christensen St., Hinckley, $30,250.

Phoebe Sue Hayes Dec’d to Michael and Katherine Rubicz, Residence at 541 Fairview Lane, Sycamore, $375,000.

Brian Catalina and Chris Catalina to Choctaw American Insurance Inc., Residence at 322 S. 10th St., DeKalb, $185,000.

Peter and Amie Chhun to Kevin T. Difiore, Residence at 426 Cottage Row, Sycamore, $199,000.

Mark and Ardith Trumpy to Andrew D. Johnson and Erin E. Maple, Residence at 137 N. View St., Hinckley, $320,000.

Northstar Capital LLC to Max Lane and Hannah M. White, Residence at 467 E. Elm St., Sycamore, $274,900.

Ryan James Butler, Kyle Patrick Butler and Julie Ann Macias to Sue Ellen Cousino, Residence at 319 N. Charles St., Cortland, $275,000.

Roger D. and Rebecca L. Witzel to Carson Neff and Alyssa Cullinan, Residence at 205 N. Third St., Malta, $185,000.

Darlene J. Loy Dec’d to Michael D. and Krystal L. Szewczyk, Residence at 224 Koch Drive, Genoa, $212,500.

James B. Norton and Lana Lee Trustees Trusts to Collin J. Good, Residence at 1024 Wild St., Sycamore, $204,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Victor L. and Jessica M. Rubino, Residence at 910 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $295,570.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Venu Madhav Sayani, Verra Venkata Naga Devi Pravallika Tadi, Residence at 705 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $312,960.

Mansoor and Sajida Alam Trust to Mayra A. Garcia, Residence at 1546 Reserve Lane, Unit 2, DeKalb, $205,000.

Scott Tomaselli and Brittany Vollmer to Allison Catherine Mack, Residence at Stark Avenue, Sycamore, $269,900.

Lorraine Erhart Trustee Trust to SMEAAA Investments LLC, Apartment Building at 208 W. Sycamore St., Sycamore, $450,000.

Michael Devault to John M. and Jamie M. Dahlberg, Residence at 1408 N. 14th St., DeKalb, $135,000.

Roy T. Fenstermaker Jr. Trust by Trustee to Richard T. and Susan J. Snow, Residence at 555 Stonegate Drive, Sycamore, $182,000.

Kari M. Childs Trust by Trustee to Catherine L. Granton, Residence at 641 Krpan Court, DeKalb, $330,000.

Robert P. Rannie Trust to Jorge Carrillo Hernandez and Betriz Alicia Marquez Rosillo, Residence at 121 E. Sunset Place, DeKalb, $116,000.

Dale W. Morsch Trustee Trust to Land Asset Investment LLC, Apartment Building at 150 N. Birch St., Waterman, $360,000.

Land Asset Investment LLC to Robert L. and Sandra K. Johnson Trustee Trust, Apartment Building at 150 N. Birch St., Waterman, $515,000.

Sandra May Parrini Trustee Trust to William W. and Rebecca G. McCarty, Residence at 605 Bayfield Drive, DeKalb, $325,000.

Mack Brothers Farms LLC to Caleb M. and Elyse N. Meyers, Residence at 14313 Somonauk Road, Hinckley, $431,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. by DeKalb County Sheriff to Scott and Maria Morrow, Residence at 111 N. Aspen Drive, Cortland, $105,000.

Youssi Rentals LLC to Diane Louise McCord, Residence at 505 and 507 Anjali Court, Sycamore, $323,549.

Rosendo Meza Jr. and Kimberly Meza to Cinnabar Group LLC, Residence at 1464 Cambria Drive, Unit 3, DeKalb, $182,500.

Finney Homes LLC to Luke C. Patrick, Residence at 534 S. Hahn Drive, Cortland, $297,900.

Debra S. Mason to Richard Petruchuis, Residence at 713 Redwood Court, Genoa, $220,000.

Pennymac Loan Service LLC to Salvador Gonzalez, Residence at 318 N. Blue Jay St., Cortland, $160,000.

Jamie M. Brown formerly known as Jamie M. Colbert to Darlene Ketterman, Residence at 1857 Kerrybrook Court, Sycamore, $180,000.

Becker Trust Realty Holdings LLC to Cole Pallet Properties LLC, Industrial Building at 1600 S. Prairie Drive, Sycamore, $10,800,000.

Kathy L. Overby Trustee Trust to Ashley Nicole Frazier, Residence at 959 Willow Circle, DeKalb, $399,000.

Connie J. Wallace to Mutwail Elsidig and Nsreen Ahmed, Residence at 252 Bantam St., DeKalb, $302,500.

David A. and Jenny L. Rammacher by Attorney to Eduardo Dominguez Cobian Sr. and Yasely Garcia Pinacho, Residence at 609 N. Seventh St., DeKalb, $170,000.

Nicholas and Meghan Iwanski to Bartolome and Griselda Silva, Residence at 1003 N. Oak Creek Drive, Genoa, $287,000.

Jarrod D. and Kaitlyn A. Lichty to Brett P. Sharbaugh and Brandy L. Bierut, Residence at 17128 Lukens Road, Sycamore, $481,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Rocco and Emily Furio, Residence at 1110 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $427,365.

Joel Heilman to Joshua J. Flury, Residence at 176 Ashwood Drive, Sycamore, $385,500.

Frank J. Altmaier Trustee Trust to Aaron and Kira Walker, Residence at 807 Sandra St., Kingston, $287,500.

Cortland Community LLC to Brian and Jennifer Porter, Residence at 348 N. Charles St., Cortland, $373,809.

WAC LLC to MMM Investment Partners LLC, Apartment Building at 1066 S. Cross St., Sycamore, $765,000.

Kevin and Amanda Zikis to Clare Louise Zographos, Residence at 49 W. Amber Ave., Cortland, $265,000.

Clifford E. and Brandy Jo Eidsness to David L. and Laura S. Dethorne, Residence at 1522 Sleepy Hollow Lane, DeKalb, $380,000.

R. Jean Smith Trust to Illinois Department of Transportation, Commercial at 594 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, $500.

Kelly S. Sebright to Edwin Zamudio, Residence at 301 W. South St., Kirkland, $145,000.

Vestrymen of St. Peter’s Parish to Brian K. and Wendy E. Scott, Residence at 230 S. Somonauk St., Sycamore, $235,000.

John T. Murphy and Kerry L. Sagebiel to Stanley and Heather Wheeler, Residence at 505 Fox Hollow Drive, DeKalb, $340,000.

Victor L. and Linda C. Reed to Maria L. Chavez Arreloa and Neyely Reyes Chavez, Residence at 1306 Pleasant St., DeKalb, $174,500.

Shirley J. Hall Trust to Timothy S. and Starr N. Hall, Land at Ault Road, Kirkland, $585,000.

Shirley J. Hall Trust to Karen Hall-Stade, Land at Ault Road, Kirkland, $465,257.

Joshua J. and Christine F. Randazzo to Jesse G. and Kelly C. Robinson, Residence at 720 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $314,900.

Reston Ponds Equities LLC / Reston Ponds Management LLC / Shodeen Group LLC to Shodeen Homes LLC, Lots at 438 Maryann Circle and 460 Cloverlane Ave., Sycamore, $90,432.

Thomas and Janette Clarner By Sheriff / BMO Harris Bank and Egan and Alaily LLC Etal to James Winter, Residence at 138 Nichols Drive, Sycamore, $191,000.

NVR Inc. / Ryan Homes to Bailey E. and Leanne Frances Olson, Residence at 812 Kennedy St., Waterman, $260,960.

Nikki G. Yeomans to Cynthia A. Klassen, Residence at 1004 Kennedy Drive, Kirkland, $330,000.

Kauffman Poultry Farms Inc to Tellus Demetra LLC, Farmland at Leland Road / Preserve Road, Waterman, $2,852,887.50.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Brandon J. and Sarah N. Sakry, Residence at 1060 Juniper Drive, Sycamore, $374,700.

James F. Feyerherm to Mauricio Lavariega Martinez, Residence at 100 Warren Place, DeKalb, $219,000.

Jeromy M. Busse to Andrew A. Sarros Trust, Lot at 1011 Potomac Ave., Sycamore, $36,300.

Elaine Lawrence to David Waddy, Residence at 295 N. Blue Jay St., Cortland, $295,900.

Finney Homes LLC to Matthew A. Conrad, Residence at 492 S. Hampstead St., Cortland, $314,162.

Doris Seyller Trustee Trust to Melanie Seiling, Residence at 731 Hawthorne Lane, Genoa, $240,000.

Chad M. and Letisha C. Seyller to CT Cargo Trans LLC, Residence at 9329 Illinois Route 72, Kingston, $140,000.