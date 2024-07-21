DeKalb library to host craft swap July 24

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a craft swap for patrons to shop for and donate craft supplies.

The free swap will be at 6 p.m. July 24 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The swap is intended for adults and teens.

Attendees can shop for craft supplies. Participants also will be able to donate gently used, clean or new craft supplies. The donations can be dropped off at the adult services desk or the swap. Items accepted for donation include jewelry-making supplies, craft books, fabric, adult coloring books, yarn hooks and needles, sewing notions, craft kits, sewing and embroider thread, and sewing patterns. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.