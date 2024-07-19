NIU picked third in MAC coaches’ poll

Northern Illinois University football head coach Thomas Hammock talks to receiver Kenji Lewis Tuesday, March 26, 2024, during spring practice in the Chessick Practice Center at NIU. (Mark Busch)

The Mid-American Conference announced on Friday that the league’s coaches picked the NIU football team to finish third in the MAC.

Announced before the start of the MAC Football Kickoff event in Canton, Ohio, the Huskies and Bowling Green each received 92 points, behind Miami (119) and Toledo (109).

The RedHawks received nine of the 12 first-place votes and Toledo received the others.

The Huskies finished last year 7-6, beating Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl for their first bowl win since the 2011 season.

Coaches could not vote for their own team.

This year marks the first integration of the new conference schedule format. This new model will allow for each team to face all 11 conference opponents home and away at least once during a three-year cycle. Additionally, the new format will incorporate protected opponents based on geographic location and rivalries and eliminates the MAC East and West Divisions.