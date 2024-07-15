Sycamore Hy-Vee to offer community farmers market

SYCAMORE – Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore, will host a community farmer’s market this month, according to the business’ social media page.

Grocer officials have said the date is meant to be a test run, and additional dates could happen pending community and vendor interest.

The market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 21, and feature goods from local farmers, honey, baked goods, crafts and specialty booths. Hy-Vee is still on the lookout for interested vendors. Those wanting to set up a booth are invited to register at https://tinyurl.com/5b8x93ru.

In previous years, a Sycamore farmers market was hosted by Discover Sycamore through the Chamber of Commerce.

The Daily Chronicle is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@daily-chronicle.com.