DeKalb County property transfers: May 6-10, 2024

Green Ridge Associates LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 920 E. Garfield St., Waterman, $21,218.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 1102 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

REO Funding Solutions IV LLC to NVR Inc., Lot at 1309 S. Wind Drive, Sandwich, $20,888.89.

Mark Rissman and Michael E. Rissman Jr. and Mary Ellen Zimmerman to Christopher D. and Monique M. Reynolds, Residence at 14842 Duffy Road, Hinckley, $326,500.

Gary W. Beeman Trust Trustee to W. Beeman Enterprises Inc., Lot at 604 Whirlaway Drive, Genoa, $30,000.

Roger H. Fant Dec’d By Heirs to Timothy and Brenda Willging, Residence at 1115 Townsend St., Sycamore, $201,500.

Russ B. Lane to Barbara Kolb, Residence at 110 E. Milner Ave., DeKalb, $270,000.

Krpan’s Parkside Estates LP to Vervich Properties LLC, Lot at 638 Zagreb Ave., Sycamore, $31,500.

Carol E. Hanson to Sandra K. Sandrock Trustee Trust, Residence at 536 Clayton Circle, Sycamore, $249,500.

Stephen L. Page and Johanna V. Lodewyck Page to Harold and Lindsey Marie Larsen, Residence at 1917 Constitution St., Sycamore, $419,000.

Diane L Jacobson Dec’d By Heirs to Deborah Ann Gobbo, Residence at 611 N. West St., Sandwich, $230,000.

Geoffrey and Semra Green to Andrew and Bridget Taft, Residence at 973 Hamilton Drive, Sycamore, $510,000.

Jason R. Baker and Steven R. Baker Trustee Trust to Jason R. and Gina Baker, Residence at 1623 Kaylee Court, Sycamore, $325,000.

UNB 4544 Seeley LLC to RB DeKalb LLC, Lot at State Street, DeKalb, $175,000.

MSTD LLC to Pappas-Gioules LLC, Office at 2127 Midlands Court, Unit 204, Sycamore, $120,000.

Michael W. and Elizabeth L. Butler to Joseph Wiggins, Residence at 308 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $292,000.

Dallas Schroeder to D & R Construction and Renovation LLC, Residence at 1129 Lillian Lane, Sandwich, $92,500.

Leonard and Barbara Stahl Trust By Trustees to CWM Enterprises, Apartment Building at 211 E. Fourth St., Sandwich, $327,000.

Marilyn J. Mull Trust Trustee to Joshua B. Lothson and Erin E. Frye, Residence at 423 E. Royal Drive, DeKalb, $150,000.

Steven E. and Jane E. Lux to Aryanis Ninoska Rivas Funes, Residence at 306 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, $220,000.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Larry D. Archer, Residence at 429 Fairway Lane, Sycamore, $446,077.

Lucas John Morgan to Stuart J. and Victoria V. Naue, Residence at 726 Leonard Ave., DeKalb, $216,000.

Donald R. Albert Dec’d By Executors to R. Robbert and Sarah Zeigler Jackson, Residence at 531 Louise Drive, Hinckley, $336,500.

Philip R. Otiz Dec’d By Admin to Glenn A. and Catherine O. Nimerfroh, Residence at 56 W. Amber Ave., Cortland, $220,000.

Timothy W. and Ann L. Allen to Jessica Atefi, Residence at 348 Kingsbury Drive, DeKalb, $466,000.

Jake and Kaylin R. Matekaitis to Raquel Gomez, Residence at 624 Ellwood Ave., DeKalb, $185,000.

Steven and Clare Zographos to Kassondra Johnson, Residence at 915 W. State St., Sycamore, $300,000.

Lynn E. Riippi and Lisa E. Rosel to Steven L. and Mary E. Riippim Commercial at 508 W. Main St., Kirkland, $55,000.