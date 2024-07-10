In need of diapers? Get some at DeKalb County parenthood distribution July 20

DeKALB – The Empower Parenthood Project will host a distribution event to provide DeKalb County families diapers.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Katz Park shelter, 393 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb.

Participants can receive disposable and swim diapers. The diapers will be available while supplies last. Empower Parenthood Projects also will accept diaper donations. To donate, text 815-201-2701.

The Empower Parenthood Project’s goal is to nurture and strengthen DeKalb families and communities.