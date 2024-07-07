DeKalb Township to host mobile DMV event July 24

Illinois Real IDs will be distinguishable from non-Real IDs by a gold star on the upper right corner (file photo) (Photo provided by Illinois Secretary of State's Office)

DeKALB – DeKalb-area residents will have the chance to register to vote, register their vehicles with the state, get a Real ID or driver’s license, and partake in other services at a mobile DMV event July 24.

DeKalb Township will partner with state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, to host a Department of Motor Vehicles mobile event for residents to complete certain services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at the DeKalb Township, 2323 S. Fourth St.

The mobile unit offers voter registration, vehicle registration stickers, organ and tissue donation signup, Real ID and state identification card issuance, and driver’s licenses. Written exams and road tests will not be provided, according to a news release.

Proof of identification is required. A state-mandated documentation list will be available at the township office. Accepted methods of payment include money orders; debit cards; personal checks; and AMEX, Visa, Mastercard and Discover credit cards.

Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282 or email Admin@dekalbtownship.org.