Create Health Mobility Clinic in DeKalb to close temporarily

DeKALB – Create Health Mobility Clinic, a one-stop shop in DeKalb for wellness through techniques in massage and stability, is preparing to close its doors temporarily Sept. 27.

In a social media post Tuesday, the clinic’s owner said she had some exciting news to share.

“Curtis and I are expecting our first child January 2, 2025,” according to the post. “We are over the moon and can’t wait to be parents.”

The clinic’s owner noted that closing the clinic, 308 E. Lincoln Highway, wasn’t an easy decision to make, but she intends to use the end of the year to prepare for the baby, as well, as work on continuing her education.

The owner plans to reopen Create Health Mobility Clinic after maternity leave, with what she called “some exciting changes.”

The clinic advised clients to stayed tuned to social media for updates on how to maintain their mobility.