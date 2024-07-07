ATV rollover crash sends 2 to hospital in DeKalb County

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Two men suffered major injuries in an ATV rollover crash in rural northwest DeKalb County Saturday, authorities said.

A 41-year-old Sycamore man was driving a 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3 ATV with a 21-year-old passenger from Shabbona around 2:43 p.m. Saturday in Esmond Township, north of Malta, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The ATV left a private driveway in the 1600 block of Old State Road and headed west. On the roadway, the ATV lost control and went off the road, striking a nearby ditch and rolling multiple times before landing upright, authorities said.

Both the driver and passenger suffered major injuries that were not life threatening, authorities said. Both men wore their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken by Kirkland paramedics to OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford, while the passenger was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

No citations have been issued as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.