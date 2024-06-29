DeKalb library to host Habitat for Humanity booth July 2

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County information booth for patrons to learn about its various programs.

The free informational booth will be available to visit from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 2 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program, financial literacy workshops, home repair services, Northern Illinois University’s Preschool for All Extension, and Kishwaukee United Way’s 211 Hotline. Habitat for Humanity board membership and volunteer application forms also will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.