Sycamore man hospitalized after motorcycle vs. car crash

DeKALB – A Sycamore man suffered serious injuries following a car vs. motorcycle crash Sunday and was airlifted to a Rockford hospital, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Burgh said the Sycamore man, 59, was riding a motorcycle northbound on John Huber Parkway when the driver of a 2023 Subaru Ascent “pulled in front of and collided with” him while traveling east bound on Twombly Road.

The motorcyclist was conscious at the scene when authorities arrived, and was aware that he was hurt, Burgh said.

“We’ve had no other information, which is not a bad thing,” Burgh said. “On the scene he was conscious, he knew he was really hurt and they [DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies] were able to communicate with him briefly before the ambulance got there,” Burgh said.

Paramedics took the man to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. He was later flown to second hospital in Rockford, authorities said.

A passerby stopped and alerted authorities to the crash crash shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in DeKalb, northwest of Northern Illinois University, Burgh said.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The driver of the Subaru – a 76-year-old man from Franklin, Indiana – and his 77-year-old passenger were uninjured. The driver was cited for failure to yield at stop intersection, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release.