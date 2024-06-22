DeKalb County History Center to remodel outdoor seating, event space, add parking

DeKalb County Community Foundation grant committee and executive director Dan Templin presenting a $100,000 check to the DeKalb County History Center (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center recently was awarded a $100,000 grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation’s Community Needs Grant program.

The grant will support the history center’s campus expansion project.

The project includes repurposing the history center’s corn crib to feature event space for speakers and performers. The remodel also features outdoor seating, a pavilion area and a walking path with agricultural history interactive panels. The history center will create additional visitors parking. The project is expected to begin late this year and be completed in 2025.

”We are thrilled with the DeKalb County Community Foundation’s generous support of the project,” Michelle Donahoe, DeKalb County History Center executive director, said in a news release. “Having both the State of Illinois and the Community Foundation behind our vision gives us increased credibility as we continue our fundraising efforts. The History Center truly sees this vision as a way to promote DeKalb County’s agricultural history, share local history using innovative ideas, and attract tourists to our area.”

The project was developed in partnership with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity-Office of Tourism. The history center also received a $500,000 Festivals and Attractions COVID-19 Tourism Grant contribution.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or email info@dekalbcountyhistory.org.