Learn about Medicare at upcoming DeKalb workshop

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two workshops for patrons to learn about Medicare insurance options.

The workshops will be held at 11 a.m. June 22 and 27 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free workshops are for adults and seniors.

Attendees can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss Medicare’s different parts, how to find the right plan, and how to make the right choice. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.