Daily Chronicle 2024 Softball All-Area Team

Sycamore's Addison McLaughlin reacts after finding out her hit cleared the fence for a homer during their game against Ottawa earlier this season. (Mark Busch)

Player of the Year

Kairi Lantz, soph., C, Sycamore

Genoa-Kingson's Emily Trzynka slides safely into third as Forreston’s Bailey Sterling tries to make the tag during their game earlier this season. (Mark Busch)

First team

Kait Williams, jr., 1B, Sycamore: Williams hit .415 for the Spartans, anchoring the middle of their order throughout the year. She hit .431 with runners in scoring position and had 19 RBIs with two out. She hit four home runs and made three errors for a .980 fielding percentage.

Addi Armstrong, fresh., 3B/2B, Sycamore: The freshman exploded onto the scene for the Spartans, hitting .410 with 32 RBIs, a home run and a 1.033 OPS. She also committed four errors all year spending most of her time at third base.

Izzy Aranda, jr., 3B, DeKalb: Aranda hit .412 for the Barbs this year with four home runs. She also fielded at a .915 clip.

Emily Frazier, sr., 3B/SS, Indian Creek: A second-team all-state selection by the ICA in 1A, Frazier hit .443 with six home runs and a team-best 30 RBIs. She had a 1.413 OPS in claiming the team’s MVP award and earning all-conference honors in the Little 10 for the second time.

Emily Trzynka, sr., SS/CF/P, Genoa-Kingston: A second-team selection on the ICA 2A all-state team, Trzynka was first-team all-Big Northern Conference. She had a 1.218 OPS while hitting .426 with four home runs and 24 RBIs. She also stole 20 bases and scored 51 times in wrapping up her career as a four-year starter for the Spartans. She’ll play college ball at Black Hawk College.

Addie McLaughlin, jr., CF, Sycamore: The Interstate 8 co-MVP and ICA 3A all-state selection was a vacuum cleaner in centerfield, getting to almost anything hit her way with 58 putouts and four assists. She hit .410, scored 50 times, was 11 for 11 in steals, hit .620 when leading off an inning and hit three home runs.

Faith Heil, soph., OF, Sycamore: Heil hit .380 with four home runs and 32 RBIs, plus was solid with 40 putouts and only three errors mostly in left field. She was an all-conference pick in the Interstate 8 and named third-team all-state by the ICA.

Addison Dierschow, jr., P, Sycamore: The I8 co-MVP with McLaughlin, Dierschow was a third-team ICA all-state selection. She went 22-2 with a 2.16 ERA, striking out 158 in 136 innings.

Brynn Woods, soph., P, Kaneland: She hit .300 when she got the chance to hit, but spent most of the year in the circle. She had 154 strikeouts and 18 walks while compiling a 1.75 ERA.

Kiearah Mitchell, sr., P/1B, Genoa-Kingston: A big part of the Cogs’ sectional title, Mitchell hit .452 with a 1.225 OPS. She hit two homers and drove in 31 runs. She was first-team all-conference in the BNC and was third-team all-state. She’ll join Trzynka at Black Hawk.

Hazel Montavon, jr., SS, DeKalb: Montavon led the Barbs with a .442 batting average this year and had a .517 on-base percentage.

Angelina Campise, jr., SS, Kaneland: Campise hit .286 with three home runs and 14 RBIs on the year.

DeKalb's Ayla Baty-Gould is just out as Rockford Auburn's Emmarie Ostergard catches the ball just in time for the force out during their Class 4A regional semifinal game earlier this season. (Mark Busch)

Honorable mention

Ayla Baty-Gould, jr., P, DeKalb; Isabelle Stombres, sr., CF/2B, Kaneland; Faith Thompson, sr., OF/SS, Genoa-Kingston; Olivia Vasak, jr., 2B/3B/C, Genoa-Kingston; Nelly Delvalle, jr., C, Hiawatha; Britton Quigley, sr., 3B, Hiawatha; Sammy Dunne, sr., 1B, Kaneland