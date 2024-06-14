Vocalist Jill McCormick to perform June 18 with DeKalb Municipal Band

FILE – The DeKalb Municipal Band performs at the Dee Palmer Band Shell in Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – Vocalist Jill McCormick will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its next concert.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. June 18 in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Admission to the concert is free.

McCormick will sing “Over the Rainbow,” “Sunny Side of the Street” and “My Favorite Things.” The music being performed by the band includes “Fairest of the Fair,” “El Capao (Paso Doble Flamenco)” and “The Fantastics.”

McCormick graduated with a music education degree from Indiana Wesleyan University. She was a University Chorale member. McCormick received a master’s degree in music from Northern Illinois University in 2005. She recently completed her English as a second language endorsement.

McCormick works as the DeKalb School District 428 music coordinator. She also teaches general music at Founders Elementary School.