No injuries in DeKalb rollover crash

DeKALB – No one was seriously injured in a rollover crash Friday morning in a residential area of DeKalb, DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said.

One citation for failing to yield was issued after two passenger cars were involved in a crash at the corner of First and Taylor streets about 10:40 a.m. Friday, Byrd said. One of the vehicles came to rest on its roof.

Byrd did not disclose the make of the vehicles or exactly what led up to the crash, but said no one was taken to a hospital for injury as a result.

As of Friday afternoon, the crash was cleared, but DeKalb police were still investigating what led to the crash.

Rollover crashes are “fairly rare” in DeKalb, Byrd said, adding that they can happen anywhere.

“Of course, crashes are going to happen, those are routinely happening throughout the week, but the majority of them are very minor just because we are not on the interstate where we’re reaching high speeds. Speeds are usually very minimal [in DeKalb], but these types of accidents do occur, and we’re very fortunate not to have any injuries,” Byrd said.