Volunteer with DeKalb County Community Gardens

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program Saturday for patrons to volunteer at the DeKalb County Community Gardens.

The free program will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the DeKalb County Community Gardens and Northwestern Medicine Garden, 2475 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Participants can tour the garden and taste herbs and vegetables. Attendees also will be able to water plants, pull weeds, harvest for the DCCG distribution, and seed and plant vegetables. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be canceled. Patrons are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes and clothes that can get dirty. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.