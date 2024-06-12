Dimensions Youth Ballet’s ‘Eras of Broadway’ performances begin June 14 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Dimensions Ballet and Dimensions Dance Academy will perform “Eras of Broadway” this week to celebrate Broadway classics and contemporary hits.

The performances will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

“Eras of Broadway” tells the story of musical theater’s history and diverse styles. The performances feature a song selection from Broadway shows.

“Our production is a celebration of Broadway’s enduring legacy and its ability to captivate audiences across generations,” artistic director Miranda Cordes said in a news release. “Our dancers have poured their hearts into bringing these songs to life, and we are excited to share this magical experience with our community.”

To buy tickets, visit Egyptiantheatre.org. For information, call 815-756-8277.