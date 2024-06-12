DeKalb, Sycamore townships to hold recycling event

Items wait to be processed at Elgin Recycling's 65,000-square-foot electronics recycling warehouse in West Dundee shown here in this 2023 Shaw Local file photo. (Paul Valade)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb and Sycamore townships will host a drive-thru electronic and metal recycling event Saturday for township residents.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Sycamore High School, 427 Spartan Trail.

Items accepted for recycling include lawnmowers, tablets, telephones, stoves, hand tools, chargers, vacuums, curling irons, outdoor grills, bicycles, printers, clocks, coffee machines, computer equipment, walkie-talkies, scrap metal, washers and dryers, stereos, electric razors, bread makers, TV sets, power tools, battery-operated children’s toys and electric cables. A fee will be charged for CRT monitors and TVs. Accepted methods of payment include a personal check or cash.

Items not accepted for recycling include lightbulbs, household batteries and items containing freon. Appliances drained of freon are allowed. Cars will be unloaded by volunteers.

For information, call 815-758-8282.