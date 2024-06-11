June 11, 2024
Juggler Jason Kollum to perform in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two comedy juggling and variety shows Thursday featuring juggler Jason Kollum.

The free shows will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The shows feature interactive juggling and balancing routines with various objects. A workshop will be held after the shows for patrons to try different juggling and balancing skills. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

