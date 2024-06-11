Barb Classic Golf Outing set for June 14 in DeKalb

The flag on the 18th green waves Monday at River Heights Golf Course in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Athletic Department and the Barb Booster’s will host its annual Barb Classic Golf Outing fundraiser to support DeKalb middle and high schools athletic programs.

The outing will begin at noon June 14 at River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive, DeKalb.

The outing is intended for people ages 21 and older.

The outing features 18 holes of golf, a four person scramble, a 50/50 drawing, a raffle, a hole-in-one contest, and on-course games. Prizes will be given to the winning team. Check-in for the outing begins at 11 a.m. Prizes will be awarded at 5 p.m. Lunch and dinner is being provided.

The 50/50 drawing will be held online. Participants do not need to be present to win. The winner will be announced at the fundraiser and via email. The drawing costs $1 for one entry, $5 for six entries, $10 for 12 entries, and $20 for 25 entries.

The boosters will offer sponsorships for the outing. The sponsorships range from $100 to $1,000. Sponsorships and raffle donations are due June 7. To arrange a pick-up or delivery, email dekalbbarbboosters@gmail.com.

The outing costs $75 a person and $300 for teams of four. Registration is required to attend. The registration deadline is June 7. To register, visit barbboosters.org/fundraiser.

For information, visit barbboosters.org/fundraiser.