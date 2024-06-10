Softball: Addie McLaughlin makes ICA all-state first team, leads four Sycamore picks

Sycamore's Addison McLaughlin slaps the ball to third during their Class 3A sectional semifinal against Kaneland. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore center fielder Addie McLaughlin earned a spot on the Illinois Coaches Association All-State Softball Class 3A first team, one of four Spartans to make the list.

Genoa-Kingston also had four representatives, while Indian Creek and Kaneland each had one.

Kairi Lantz, a sophomore catcher for Sycamore, joined McLaughlin on the team. She was a second-team selection, while Addison Dierschow and Faith Heil made the third team. Kaneland pitcher Brynn Woods made the second team.

Emily Trzynka was a second-team selection for Genoa-Kingston on the 2A team. Kiki Mitchell, Faith Thompson and Olivia Vasak were third-team selections.

Emily Frazier was a second-team selection on the 1A team for Indian Creek.