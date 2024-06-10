DeKalb Garden Club to present on DeKalb Township

DeKALB – The DeKalb Area Garden Club will hold a presentation on DeKalb Township and the DeKalb Township Road District’s current services.

The free presentation will be at 7 p.m. June 13 at the Ellwood House Museum’s visitor center, 420, Linden Place, DeKalb.

Attendees can learn about the township and road district’s current services and upcoming project and service plans. The presentation will be led by May Hess, the DeKalb Township supervisor, and Craig Smith, the DeKalb Township Road District’s highway commissioner.

For information, call 815-909-0101.