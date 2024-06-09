DeKalb Municipal Band to open 170th concert season Tuesday

The DeKalb Municipal Band will open its 170th season on June 11 at Hopkins Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Municipal Band, conducted by Kirk Lundbeck, will open its 170th season with a concert featuring vocalist Gavin Wilson.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Dee Palmer Band Shell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Wilson will perform “On the Street Where You Live” from “My Fair Lady,” “Memory” from “Cats” and “Beyond the Sea.”

Other music on the program includes “Weiner Philharmoniker Fanfare,” “La Gazza Ladra” and “Henry Mancini at the Oscars.”

Wilson studied music composition at Northern Illinois University. He organized an alumni ensemble tribute to Ron Holleman, the former Oak Park River Forest High School jazz director. Wilson performs with Stage Coach Players, Jazz In Progress, and his grandchildren. He is a retired Hillside Restaurant employee and currently works for Country Financial.

Concerts will continue on Tuesdays throughout the summer.

For more information, visit dekalbmunicipalband.com.