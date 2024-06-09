DeKalb library to host employment first steps workshop

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Kishwaukee College Adult Education to host a workshop for patrons to prepare their first steps for employment.

The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 11 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The workshop is free and intended for adults.

Attendees will be able to write a resume and practice filling out applications. Participants also can bring their resume to be looked over. Laptops will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.