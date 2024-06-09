June 09, 2024
DeKalb library to host employment first steps workshop

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Kishwaukee College Adult Education to host a workshop for patrons to prepare their first steps for employment.

The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 11 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The workshop is free and intended for adults.

Attendees will be able to write a resume and practice filling out applications. Participants also can bring their resume to be looked over. Laptops will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.

