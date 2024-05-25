Kishwaukee College names new head basketball coach

MALTA – Kishwaukee College has named Matt Long as its new men’s basketball head coach.

Long earned a bachelors degree from Southern New Hampshire University. He played three seasons for the Illinois Central College basketball team. Long studied under basketball coaches Roy Williams and Porter Moser at the National Association of Basketball Coaches, according to the release.

“I would love to continue the great season they had last year,” Long said in a news release. “Our goal is to win games, and we still have room to grow and hit our goals. We’ll set the bar very high. But with a positive outlook, I think any goal is attainable with hard work.”

With a focus on education, Long emphasized the importance of academics for the program’s student-athletes.

“Understanding the importance of the classroom is vital to our success,” Long said. “I expect our student-athletes to hold themselves to a high standard at all times and be the best person they can be.”

Long was the assistant coach for Illinois Central College’s basketball team. He also served as the Midwest Prospect Academy coach and assisted Nike/USA, Marquette University, and Shaun Livingston’s Pride of Peoria’s basketball camps.