Sycamore High School senior awarded flight scholarship

Sycamore High School senior Nicholas Biundo was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from DeKalb Experimental Aircraft Association to for flight lessons at the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport. (Photo provided by Jeffrey Petersen)

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore High School senior’s dream of taking to the sky just got a little cheaper thanks to funding provided by a local hobbyist group.

The DeKalb Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 241 named Sycamore resident Nicholas Biundo as the recipient of the organization’s 2024 Flight Scholarship, according to a news release.

As a result of the award, Biundo received $2,000 for his flight training at Fly America flight school at the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, 3232 Pleasant St. The school has three levels of flight training – introductory courses for private pilots, an instrument-rating course and commercial pilot certification – and is marketed as a stepping stone to a career in aviation.

A pancake breakfast benefiting the DeKalb Experimental Aircraft Association is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. June 2 at the DeKalb airport, according to the release. The event is intended to raise funds for future scholarships and enable the association to fund educational opportunities for young people aspiring to a life of aviation.