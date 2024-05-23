Kishwaukee College recognizes 23 nursing students during pinning ceremony

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently recognized 23 students for their completion of the college’s registered nursing program during a pinning ceremony.

The ceremony was held May 15 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The ceremony included an address from the college’s director of nursing Angela Delmont and Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz. The graduates were pinned by a friend or family member who supported them or acted as their mentor during the program.

The graduating registered nursing class of spring 2024 includes Marvellous Ajibare, Bettina Banda, Chloe Block, Alexis Carr, Ranzy Collins, Odalys Galarza, Perla Gonzales, Leah Harrolle, Ebuwa Igbinovia, Molly Isham, Miriam James, Britney Medina, Kayleigh Quinn, Marcella Schultz, Jessica Schumacher, Sherita Sims, Jessica Solis, Humberto Valdez, Cierra Thomas, Alaina Thompson, Karli Warner, Ella Yarman and Celia Valle.

Block, Collins, Galarza, Gonzales, Harrolle, Igbinovia, Isham, James, Medina, Schultz, Schumacher, Valdez, Thomas, Warner and Yarman were recognized as Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honors Society members. Warner was named the spring 2024 class nominee for the nursing program’s Outstanding Student.

The Kishwaukee College registered nursing program prepares students to become fully licensed registered nurses in Illinois.

For information, visit kish.edu/nursing.